(WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego Mayor, Billy Barlow, spoke with NewsChannel 9 on Thursday about his city’s reopening strategy.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Where are they now?: Bryce Mills
- Trump’s order on social media regulation raises concerns
- Florida lawmakers hope loan program changes will help Tampa Bay’s small businesses
- City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow talks about the city’s reopening strategy
- More COVID-19 mobile testing sites in Onondaga County added to next week’s schedule
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App