City of Oswego Mayor proposes budget with no tax increase

CITY OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego City Mayor Billy Barlow proposed the 2021 budget on Monday that included no tax increase.

Barlow’s $45,659,295 budget calls for no increases to taxes or fees for the second year in a row.

At this time, given the difficulties we all face, a tax increase would only worsen the situation for our residents, small business owners and our local economy, so I am proud to submit a budget that holds the line on taxes and ensures continued progress for our community. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow

In 2019, Barlow and the Oswego Common Council created a 2.2% decrease in taxes, which lowered the tax rate to $15.28 per $1,000 in assessed value.

In early 2019, the city also lowered the annual sewer bill for city residents by $200.

Other highlights from the budget proposal include:

No use of the general reserve or “rainy day” fund

Continued investment in city buildings and equipment

$50,000 in code enforcement remediation funding

$50,000 for technology upgrades

$63,500 for tourism initiatives

Despite the challenges associated with COVID-19 pandemic, we are responsibly managing our finances, continuing to invest where we must, reducing costs where we can and crafting the 2021 operating budget in a way that ensures continued progress as we make Oswego a better place to live, work and raise a family Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow

The Oswego Common Council will debate on whether or not to accept the proposed budget or to amend it.

The Council is expected to vote on the proposed budget on August 24.