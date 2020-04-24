Live Now
City of Oswego officials tracking Lake Ontario water levels

Local News
Lake Ontario sheen

CITY OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the City of Oswego, they are keeping a close eye on Lake Ontario water levels.

Deemed by the state as an emergency situation, planned construction along the waterfront has begun.

“The last few days alone, we’ve seen significant rise in lake level. As you know the water level on Lake Ontario has been pushed up because of the new management plant, that’s caused over $5.5 million in damages here,” said Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.

The mayor cautioned that, as the project continues, it’s going to be a messy, complicated summer at Wright’s Landing Marina.

