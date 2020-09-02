City of Oswego opens new Lakeside Park

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What was once a dead-end road in the City of Oswego is now a park for the public to enjoy.

Mayor Billy Barlow announced the opening of Lakeside Park on the city’s eastside on Wednesday.

Public Works crews transformed the gravel driveway at the end of East 10 1/2 Street and even added a pavilion, volleyball court and kayak launch.

Construction started in mid-June with the help of a $100,000 grant. But the city said it has more plans for the space.

They will add lights and electrical service to the area soon.