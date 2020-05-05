City of Oswego paving plan begins Tuesday

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tuesday starts the construction of the 2020 paving plan for the City of Oswego.

Mayor Billy Barlow’s proposed 2020 paving plan includes:

Fort Ontario Complex (all roads)

East Oneida Street (East 4th to East 10th)

East Utica Street (East 10th to East 13th)

West Fifth Street (Paloma Street to Mark Fitzgibbons Dr)

West Seventh Street (Erie Street to Ellen Street)

West Utica Street (West 1st Street to West 5th Street)

West Seneca Street (West 5th Street to SR104)

West Vanburen Street, Sheldon Avenue, O’Brien Glenway

Milling of east side streets begins Tuesday.

The project is expected to last one month, depending on weather.

Residents are asked to avoid the roads under construction if possible and not to park on the selected streets until paving is complete.

The 2020 paving plan will be expanded later in the year after the third phase of the sewer separation project is completed in the 3rd ward area from West Mohawk Street to West Cayuga Street, West Second to West Sixth Streets.