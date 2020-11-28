City of Oswego set for Christmas tree lighting and fireworks show Saturday night

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In what has been a very different start to the holiday season, the city of Oswego is looking to bring a sense of normalcy with their Christmas tree lighting and fireworks show Saturday night.
The event begins with a stage show at 5 p.m., followed by the Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. and the night ends with a fireworks show over the river.
The event will be streamed live right here on localsyr.com at 5 p.m.
For those wishing to experience the event in person, the stage show and tree lighting will take place at the Don Hill Civic Plaza located on West 1st Street.
Masks are required if you plan to attend the event in person.
