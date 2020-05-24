Interactive Maps

City of Oswego starts construction on new park, creating waterfront access on city’s eastside

Local News
CITY OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Mayor Billy Barlow, construction on the new Lakeside Park has started.

The park will be located at East 10 1/2 Street to create waterfront access on Oswego’s eastside, according to the mayor.

The park will have the following:

  • Small pavilion
  • Grills
  • Kayak launch
  • Lawn area
  • Paved parking
  • Volleyball court

According to the mayor, the Department of Public Works has made great progress this past week. See the photos for Barlow below:

Construction of Lakeside Park (Mayor Billy Barlow)

