City of Oswego starts construction on new park, creating waterfront access on city’s eastside

CITY OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Mayor Billy Barlow, construction on the new Lakeside Park has started.

The park will be located at East 10 1/2 Street to create waterfront access on Oswego’s eastside, according to the mayor.

The park will have the following:

Small pavilion

Grills

Kayak launch

Lawn area

Paved parking

Volleyball court

According to the mayor, the Department of Public Works has made great progress this past week. See the photos for Barlow below: