City of Oswego starts construction on new park, creating waterfront access on city’s eastside

CITY OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Mayor Billy Barlow, construction on the new Lakeside Park has started.
The park will be located at East 10 1/2 Street to create waterfront access on Oswego’s eastside, according to the mayor.
The park will have the following:
- Small pavilion
- Grills
- Kayak launch
- Lawn area
- Paved parking
- Volleyball court
According to the mayor, the Department of Public Works has made great progress this past week. See the photos for Barlow below:
