City of Oswego submits a video for New York’s “Wear A Mask” campaign

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego has submitted a video to participate in New York State’s “Wear A Mask!” campaign.

The campaign, announced by Governor Andrew Cuomo, encourages people to submit videos supporting and promoting wearing a mask in public to battle COVID-19 in New York State.

City of Oswego’s video stars Mayor Billy Barlow and Mr. Apollo Avery.