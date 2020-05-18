Live Now
Governor Cuomo Delivers COVID-19 Briefing in Buffalo

Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

City of Oswego submits a video for New York’s “Wear A Mask” campaign

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego has submitted a video to participate in New York State’s “Wear A Mask!” campaign.

The campaign, announced by Governor Andrew Cuomo, encourages people to submit videos supporting and promoting wearing a mask in public to battle COVID-19 in New York State.

City of Oswego’s video stars Mayor Billy Barlow and Mr. Apollo Avery.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected