OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, Tut’s Hair Pyramid and PJC Contracting are working together to host a Kid’s Valentine’s Day Dance Party on Saturday, February 11.

The family-friendly dance party for kids will run from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Oswego Elks Lodge.

The event is open to kids ages two through 13. However, all children must be accompanied by an adult over 21.

There are only 100 tickets available, so don’t wait to snag one! They ask that there are only two adults per family attending.

You’re invited to “wear your best dance clothes and come have some fun” according to the City of Oswego.

Admission includes:

Food

Punch

Party favors

Sweet treats

Games

Photo props

Crafts

Music (Provided by Millenium Music)

Cookie decorating station

Dancing

To get a ticket, call Jennifer at the Youth Bureau at (315)-349-3451 (EXT. 3451) or you can email at jlosurdo@oswegony.org and a ticket will be sent to you for admission.