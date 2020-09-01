OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego will hold their fourth annual Code Enforcement Blitz over the Labor Day Weekend.
The Oswego Police and Code Enforcement Departments are holding the sweeps later this year because of the pandemic.
They hope that it helps inform both landlords and tenants of the rules and expectations when it comes to the appearance of a rental property in the city.
People who are in violation could face immediate fines.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Volunteers needed for Meals On Wheels in Syracuse
- City of Oswego to hold 4th annual Code Enforcement Blitz
- SUNY Oneonta reports 68 new cases of coronavirus, new total 245
- Oswego Co. Humane Society hosting annual Rover Run virtually
- New York launches absentee ballot request portal
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App