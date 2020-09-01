City of Oswego to hold 4th annual Code Enforcement Blitz

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego will hold their fourth annual Code Enforcement Blitz over the Labor Day Weekend.

The Oswego Police and Code Enforcement Departments are holding the sweeps later this year because of the pandemic.

They hope that it helps inform both landlords and tenants of the rules and expectations when it comes to the appearance of a rental property in the city.

People who are in violation could face immediate fines.

