City of Oswego holding a Summer Bash

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced on Sunday that the City of Oswego will host a three-day public event called Summer Bash July 29-31.

The event will take place at Brietbeck Park and feature carnival rides, games, food concessions, children’s activities, retail vendors, beer and wine garden, and live music.

Barlow said the event will act as a smaller substitute for Harborfest, which was cancelled earlier this year.

The schedule for Summer Bash is as follows:

Thursday, July 29th

5:00pm-10:00pm – Carnival Rides, Games & Food by Ontario Amusements

5:00pm – 8:00pm – Live Butterfly Garden Display

5:00pm – 10:00pm – Wine & Beer Garden by Southern Fare

5:00pm – 7:00pm – Live music with Mike Shiel

7:30pm-10:00pm – Live music featuring Tink Bennett & Tailor Made

Friday, July 30th

5:00pm-10:00pm – Carnival Rides, Games & Food by Ontario Amusements

5:00pm – 8:00pm – Live Butterfly Garden display

5:00pm – 10:00pm – Wine & Beer Garden by Southern Fare

5:00pm – 7:00pm – Live Music by Bryan Syrell

7:30pm-10:00pm – Live music featuring The SkyCoasters

Saturday, July 31st

1:00pm – 5:00pm Carnival Rides, Games & Food by Ontario Amusements

(carnival closes for break & refuel from 5:00pm to 6:00pm)

1:00pm – 8:00pm – Live Butterfly Garden Display, Magician, Animal encounters

3:00pm – 5:00pm – Lie music with Kenna Dee

5:00pm – 10:00pm – Animal encounters, fire dancers, strolling attractions, retail vendors

5:00pm – 10:00pm – Wine & Beer Garden by Southern Fare

5:00pm – 8:00pm – Live music with Dave Hawthorne

6:00pm – 10:00pm – Carnival Rides, Games & Food by Ontario Amusements

8:00pm – 10:00pm – Live music featuring the Domicolo-Barlow Band