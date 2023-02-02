OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego is looking for some talent. Is that you?

Mayor Billy Barlow announced that the City of Oswego is looking for youth painters between the ages of seven to 17, according to the Mayor’s Office.

The youth painters are asked to submit art proposals to the Oswego Youth Bureau to be painted along a cement wall to further beautify the East Side Community Garden on Schuyler Street, says the Mayor’s Office.

“Last year, we worked with our partners from Burritt Motors to renovate the east side community garden to improve conditions and increase participation. Now, we’re excited to enter phase two by further enhancing the area and including the young artists in our community to help us,” said Mayor Billy Barlow.

You can submit your drawings to jlosurdo@oswegony.org or they can be brought to the Youth Bureau at 70 Bunner Street between February 10 and May 19, 2023.

The city asks that you include your name, age, and phone number on the entry. They will supply paint and brushes on the day of the painting.

The entries will then be reviewed by Second Ward Councilor Shawn Burridge, County Legislator Laurie Mangano of the 17th District, and Jen Losurdo of the Youth Bureau.

“We are looking for designs of possibly sunsets, Lighthouse, Lake Ontario, vegetables, flowers, animals, etc.” This will give the kids a chance to show off their artwork and be proud of what they can do” said Jen Losurdo from the Oswego City County Youth Bureau.

If you have any questions, contact Jen Losurdo at 315-349-3451, Ext. 3451.

If you are interested in reserving and maintaining a plot at the city garden this spring for youth or adult, contact Councilor Shawn Burridge at ward2@oswegony.org.

Last year, the City of Oswego invested in renovations at the community garden to rebuild gardening beds, erect a sign, and make some garden beds ADA-accessible.