OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego is hosting a downtown block party on Sunday, July 4 to celebrate the holiday as well as allow businesses to expand outdoor seating and to host children’s activities, live music, several vendors and entertainment over the Oswego River at 9:30 p.m.

Participants can expect to see fire dancers at the block party. and fireworks over the Oswego River that evening.