City of Oswego to make it easier for restaurants to offer outdoor seating

OSWEGO, NY (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego is planning to make it easier for a restaurant or bar to offer outdoor seating in public space.

Mayor Billy Barlow announced Thursday that through an executive order businesses that want to have outdoor seating for up to fifty people would need to go through a streamlined process with a one-page application.

Typically, the mayor says, getting permission for use of outdoor space takes about two weeks and requires the approval of the city planning committee and full common council.

“It has become obvious as we re-open restaurants in Oswego there will be a demand for restaurants to utilize public space to expand outdoor seating areas and as a government, we are encouraging restaurants to use outdoor seating opportunities to ensure social distancing, minimize the risk of public dining, and allow a restaurant to serve more customers in a safe setting,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “It only makes sense for city government to simplify the process and allow businesses to make this adjustment easily and quickly as new guidelines and recommendations change by the day.

Businesses are required to submit a seating chart with the application that includes social distancing measures.

Barlow says he implemented the streamlined process as bars and restaurants get ready to reopen under phase three of the state’s reopening plan.

