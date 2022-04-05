(WSYR-TV) — Kids in Oswego looking to have fun in their spare time over spring break can take advantage of City’s free bowling day Wednesday, April 13.

The City has partnered with Lighthouse Lanes Bowling Alley to offer free bowling for children at noon. Kids who sign up will get two free games, one slice of pizza and one drink. Bowling shoes are included.

“We are happy to put together yet another fun event for kids in Oswego during Spring Break with free bowling on April 13th at Lighthouse Lanes,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “I would like to thank the folks at Lighthouse Lanes for partnering with the Youth Bureau to quickly pull this event together and will continue creating new opportunities to give children fun things to do in Oswego in the future,” Barlow said.

The city has made seventy-five free slots available on a first come, first served basis. To sign up, please call Jennifer Losurdo at the Oswego Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451, ext. 3451.