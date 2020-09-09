City of Oswego trick-or-treaters welcome at Speedway on October 31

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego, along with the Oswego Speedway, Lighthouse Lanes, and Iheart Oswego will host a drive-thru trick-or-treating Halloween event at the Oswego Speedway on October 31 at 1 p.m.

Vehicles will enter the Speedway at City Line Road and circle the track as local businesses hand out candy to the cars. Attendees must stay in their vehicles.

“Our Drive Thru Trick or Treating event is another exciting event created by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau to adjust to social distancing guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to continue providing Oswego’s youth with fun activities and events despite the difficult times we’re living through,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “I appreciate the hard work from the youth bureau staff and the efforts they’ve made to design socially distanced events and want to thank the Oswego Speedway and our partners for working together to put this on for our community.”

Jennifer Losurdo of the Oswego City- County Youth Bureau said, “Our Drive Thru Trick or Treating event will give our children and families something to look forward to at Halloween. Due to COVID-19, some families may not participate in Halloween this year, but our event can provide a safe and enjoyable alternative.”

The speedway will be lined with decorations and inflatables, and there will be music, as well. Anyone interested in setting up a table to hand out candy at the event should contact Jennifer Losurdo at jlosurdo@oswegony.org.