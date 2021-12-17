City of Oswego will host its ‘Get Boosted for the Holidays’ clinic in partnership with Gov. Hochul

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego’s Visitor Center, located at 201 W. First St., will be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 booster clinic on Tuesday, December 21 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

In partnership with Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Billy Barlow, the City of Oswego will provide Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer booster shots as a part of their ‘Get Boosted for the Holidays’ clinic.

Upon receiving the booster shot, $50 gift cards from a local restaurant of your choice will be provided as incentives. Perfect for those looking for a last-minute gift idea.

If you are not vaccinated, initial shots will be available for first-timers along with the gift cards.

“Our booster clinic at the downtown visitor’s center is perfectly located for folks who may be doing some local shopping and want to receive their booster shot before the holidays quickly. I urge everyone to get boosted to protect yourself ahead of the upcoming holiday and consider being vaccinated if you haven’t already,” Barlow said.

Walk-ins only are accepted, and no appointments are necessary.

For further information, contact Billy Barlow’s office at 315-342-8140.