City of Oswego’s ‘Pedestrian First’ campaign is now in effect

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mayor Billy Barlow is making safety a priority and it is all part of the new Pedestrian First campaign.
The Oswego Police Department will conduct special traffic enforcement details to ensure drivers are stopping at crosswalks and giving pedestrians the right of way.
The Oswego Police chief said that there has been a rise in accidents as business brings more people to downtown.
Barlow is also directing police to increase enforcement in school zones.
