City of Oswego’s ‘Pedestrian First’ campaign is now in effect

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mayor Billy Barlow is making safety a priority and it is all part of the new Pedestrian First campaign.

The Oswego Police Department will conduct special traffic enforcement details to ensure drivers are stopping at crosswalks and giving pedestrians the right of way.

The Oswego Police chief said that there has been a rise in accidents as business brings more people to downtown.

Barlow is also directing police to increase enforcement in school zones.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected