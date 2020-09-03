City of Rome hydrant flushing to take place Sept. 14-28

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From September 14 through September 28, the City of Rome’s Water and Sewer Department wil be flushing out hydrants to make sure they are functioning properly.

Neighborhoods where hydrant flushing will happen include:

Coleman Mills Road

Evans Roa.

Route 233

Bartlett Road

Camelot Village

Butts Road

Rome Oriskany Road (Route 69)

Lamphear Road

Lower Lawrence Street

New York State Prison

Additionally, the roads listed and surrounding streets might be impacted if any repair work is needed.

“Residents may experience low water pressure, dirty water, or discolored water. When we are flushing in a neighborhood, we tell the residents that they should refrain from doing laundry and if they experience dirty water to run an outside faucet or a faucet without an aerator with cold water only until it clears,” said Deputy Commissioner of Public Works Tony Nash.

In the event that problems persist, residents can call (315) 339-7772 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. or (315) 339-7777 after 4 p.m.