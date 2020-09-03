City of Rome hydrant flushing to take place Sept. 14-28

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From September 14 through September 28, the City of Rome’s Water and Sewer Department wil be flushing out hydrants to make sure they are functioning properly.
Neighborhoods where hydrant flushing will happen include:
- Coleman Mills Road
- Evans Roa.
- Route 233
- Bartlett Road
- Camelot Village
- Butts Road
- Rome Oriskany Road (Route 69)
- Lamphear Road
- Lower Lawrence Street
- New York State Prison
Additionally, the roads listed and surrounding streets might be impacted if any repair work is needed.
“Residents may experience low water pressure, dirty water, or discolored water. When we are flushing in a neighborhood, we tell the residents that they should refrain from doing laundry and if they experience dirty water to run an outside faucet or a faucet without an aerator with cold water only until it clears,” said Deputy Commissioner of Public Works Tony Nash.
In the event that problems persist, residents can call (315) 339-7772 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. or (315) 339-7777 after 4 p.m.
