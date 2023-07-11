ROME, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Rome mayor Jackie Izzo announced on Tuesday, July 11 that former mayor Carl Eilenberg had passed away on Monday, July 10 at the age of 93. Eilenberg served as the city’s mayor from 1980 to 1992 and was one of the city’s longest-serving mayors.

“Carl is best remembered as the people’s mayor,” Izzo – who served on Eilenberg’s first campaign — said in a statement. “He served our city with distinction and a folksy style.”

A graduate of Syracuse University, Eilenberg was the public address announcer and a broadcaster for Syracuse University football, basketball, and lacrosse for 28 years. He also served as a morning radio announcer for WRNY in Rome, leaving that position in 1980 to run for mayor. During his career, he also served as the announcer for Syracuse Chiefs baseball games, as well as the NBA’s Syracuse Nationals.

As mayor, Eilenberg also helped found the Rome Sports Hall of Fame and brought the World Series of Bocce to the city. He was also instrumental in establishing the Roman Runners in 1971 as an informal running group. The group has since grown into an official running club and is recognized by the Road Runners Club of America. During his life, Eilenberg was an accomplished runner, having completed the Boston Marathon on five occasions.

Eilenberg was also instrumental in founding three different publications in the City of Rome: the Rome Observer, Lives and Times of Oneida County, and the magazine Mohawk Valley Women.

Most Rome residents will likely know him for Honor America Days, which came about from Eilenberg’s vision to revive and expand upon Fort Stanwix Days. This year’s Honor America Days — which will be celebrating its 40th anniversary this year — will honor Eilenberg as one of two grand marshals of the event during the parade on Saturday, July 29.

“The annual Honor America Days Celebration is one of Carl’s greatest accomplishments as mayor, and one I know he was most proud to be associated with,” Izzo said in a statement.

Mayor Izzo has ordered that all flags in the City of Rome be flown at half-staff to honor the former Mayor through Sunday, July 16. Arrangements for a Celebration of Life for Eilenberg will be announced by the family at a later date.