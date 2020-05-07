City of Syracuse adds drop box payment option for taxes, water bills, and parking tickets

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse announced a new way to pay on Thursday.

The City installed a Payment Center drop box on the Market Street side of City Hall located at 233 East Washington Street.

Residents can insert sealed envelope payments into the secure drop box for property taxes, water bills, and parking tickets.

The new option allows customers to make payments by money order, certified funds, check, or cash.

While the use of the drop box does not allow for the City to make changes or provide receipts, appointments for in-person payment may be arranged under limited hours and staffing.

Transactions made through the drop box should include the corresponding bill or ticket and are only accessible to authorized city personnel.

Card payments can be made online and residents can also still pay by mail.