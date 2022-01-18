City of Syracuse adds new platform for online tax payments

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse has launched a new tax online payment portal in partnership with InvoiceCloud. The portal began accepting payments on December 28, 2021.

Before the introduction of this new online portal, payment options were limited to cash, check, or credit card. The new portal now allows bills to be paid on the phone, through text, with GooglePay, ApplePay, or PayPal, and online. You can also now schedule payments for future dates and has lower convenience fees.

“InvoiceCloud’s payment portal is a secure and simple way for residents to make payments in the way that’s most convenient for them,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “The platform’s ease of use will also save city employees time so that they can focus on high-value interactions with the customer of each payment and advancing overall operations.

InvoiceCloud is already used for paying water and parking bills but has now been adapted for tax bill payments.

Syracuse residents can register for online bill payments on https://www.invoicecloud.com/syracuseny.