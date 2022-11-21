SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -The City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closing on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25 in honor of Thanksgiving.

Trash and recycling will be delayed by one day on Thursday and Friday. Crews will collect Thursday’s trash and recycling on Friday and collect Friday’s trash and recycling on Saturday.

The yard waste drop-off site at the Department of Public Works, located at 1200 Canal St. will be closed to the public on November 24 and November 25.

Emergency public works services can be reported to 315-448-8360.

Metered parking in the City will be free on Thursday and Friday.