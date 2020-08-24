City of Syracuse announces Parking Violation Amnesty Program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced a new Parking Violation Amnesty Program on Monday.

The program will allow those with outstanding fines to pay those tickets without any additional fines.

The Syracuse Common Council approved the program as well as increases in fees for parking violations.

The program is set to begin in September.

