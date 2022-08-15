SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The City of Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) has announced a southbound lane closure on East Avenue from Salt Springs Road to East Genesee Street beginning Monday, August 15. The project will reconstruct the sidewalks on the west side of East Avenue.

Signs will be placed around the area to help alert travelers of the closure. The DPW has reported that the southbound lane will remain closed to traffic for the duration of the project and will not be removed in the evening hours.

The project is expected to be completed within 10 days.

The project start date is subject to change depending on the weather.