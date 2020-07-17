City of Syracuse announces street closure to expand outdoor dining, retail

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is taking a new step to help get people to downtown restaurants and businesses.

Beginning on Friday at 9 a.m., Walton Street will close between South Clinton Street and West Fayette Street.

This is all to provide additional outdoor dining and retail space for storefront businesses.

We’ve worked closely with Armory Square business owners to plan this pilot project. Implementing the program for use of the right-of-way in one of Syracuse’s busiest retail and restaurant corridors provides much needed flexibility for businesses in this area. Allowing for an expanded use of our right-of-way is one way the City can help ensure people are safe as they enjoy restaurants and shopping. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

The closure will run on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. It will then reopen Monday morning at 8 a.m.

During the closure, transit access and parking will be available at the Washington Street Garage, Armory Square Trolley Lot, Fayette-Clinton Lot and the Center Armory Garage.