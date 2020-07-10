City of Syracuse beginning to reopen

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh spoke with NewsChannel 9 on Friday about a number of topics from city pool opening to police reform.

Click the player above to watch the full interview.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected