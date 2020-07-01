City of Syracuse cancels permits for summer and fall events

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that all public events that had requested permits to be to be held in Syracuse this summer and fall have been cancelled.

“The pandemic has placed the City in a tough situation financially. These events and programs are labor-intensive for city workers, so we need to consider the reduced size of our staff which helps to coordinate many of these events and the fact that COVID-19 is still present in our communities. Making the decision to suspend permitting for these events is difficult, but it is the right thing to do,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “We look forward to next year with hope that the many programs that contribute to the fabric of Syracuse can return.”

Below is a list of events that have been cancelled:

Northeast Jazz and Wine Festival – July 24 and 25

Arts & Crafts Festival – July 24, 25 and 26

Latino Festival – August 8

Bacon Festival – August 14 and 15

Valley Nature Run – August 22

Citrus in the City – August 29

Irish Festival – September 11 and 12

Northside Festival – September 13

Italian Festival – September 18, 19, and 20

CFA Cat Show – September 18, 19, and 20

Light the Night Walk – September 24

Strathmore Parks Run – September 20

Westcott Festival – September 27

Inner Harbor 5K – October 4

Eastwood Run – October 18

Syracuse Half Marathon – November 10

There is one event that has not been decided on. Syracuse Chief Policy Office Greg Loh tells NewsChannel 9 says that no decision has been made yet on the city’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting. The tree lighting is traditionally held the day after Thanksgiving at Clinton Square. While it is held in November, Loh says the City of Syracuse considers the tree lighting a winter event, not a fall event.