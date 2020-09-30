City of Syracuse cancels public Christmas tree lighting in Clinton Square

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the City of Syracuse will not host a public Christmas tree lighting event this year.
The event normally takes place in Clinton Square. The city did say that there will still be a Christmas tree lit up in Clinton Square this year.
The city is hoping to have a virtual celebration.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Senate Dems concerned about future of Affordable Care Act
- Boil water advisory lifted in Seneca County
- Report: Deaths in ICE facilities more than doubled in fiscal year 2020
- Trump caps refugee resettlements at record low 15,000
- Salmon season off to a dry start; rewards on the river still found
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App