City of Syracuse cancels public Christmas tree lighting in Clinton Square

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the City of Syracuse will not host a public Christmas tree lighting event this year.

The event normally takes place in Clinton Square. The city did say that there will still be a Christmas tree lit up in Clinton Square this year.

The city is hoping to have a virtual celebration.

