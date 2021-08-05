City of Syracuse closing all city pools due to chlorine shortage

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Programs will close all city pools at noon on Thursday, August 5 as a result of chlorine shortages due to delivery delays.
The city says this situation is a result of a nationwide shortage of chlorine.
Spray features at the following city parks will remain operational to help keep community members cool:
- Comfort Tyler Park
- Frazer School Spray Feature (self-activated)
- Lewis Park Spray Block (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Lincoln Park Spray Block (Noon – 6 p.m.)
- Onondaga Park – Lower (self-activated)
- Onondaga Park – Upper Spray Block
- McKinley Park Spray Area (Noon – 6 p.m.)
- Schiller Park Mushroom (Noon – 6 p.m.)
- Skiddy Park Spray Mister
- Sunnycrest Park Spray Mister (self-activated)
- Thornden Park Spray Circle
- Union Park Spray Block
- Wilson Park Spray Block
Pool reopening updates will be available on the Parks Facebook page.