City of Syracuse closing all city pools due to chlorine shortage

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Programs will close all city pools at noon on Thursday, August 5 as a result of chlorine shortages due to delivery delays.

The city says this situation is a result of a nationwide shortage of chlorine.

Spray features at the following city parks will remain operational to help keep community members cool:

Comfort Tyler Park

Frazer School Spray Feature (self-activated)

Lewis Park Spray Block (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Lincoln Park Spray Block (Noon – 6 p.m.)

Onondaga Park – Lower (self-activated)

Onondaga Park – Upper Spray Block

McKinley Park Spray Area (Noon – 6 p.m.)

Schiller Park Mushroom (Noon – 6 p.m.)

Skiddy Park Spray Mister

Sunnycrest Park Spray Mister (self-activated)

Thornden Park Spray Circle

Union Park Spray Block

Wilson Park Spray Block

Pool reopening updates will be available on the Parks Facebook page.