City of Syracuse closing all city pools due to chlorine shortage

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Programs will close all city pools at noon on Thursday, August 5 as a result of chlorine shortages due to delivery delays.

The city says this situation is a result of a nationwide shortage of chlorine.

Spray features at the following city parks will remain operational to help keep community members cool:

  • Comfort Tyler Park
  • Frazer School Spray Feature (self-activated)
  • Lewis Park Spray Block (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
  • Lincoln Park Spray Block (Noon – 6 p.m.)
  • Onondaga Park – Lower (self-activated)
  • Onondaga Park – Upper Spray Block
  • McKinley Park Spray Area (Noon – 6 p.m.)
  • Schiller Park Mushroom (Noon – 6 p.m.)
  • Skiddy Park Spray Mister
  • Sunnycrest Park Spray Mister (self-activated)
  • Thornden Park Spray Circle
  • Union Park Spray Block
  • Wilson Park Spray Block

Pool reopening updates will be available on the Parks Facebook page.

