City of Syracuse considering raising parking fines

SYRACUSE. N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is considering raising parking ticket prices while also allowing amnesty for those who owe parking tickets.

The Syracuse Common Council spoke briefly about a proposal from Mayor Ben Walsh to raise the amount it would cost if you got a parking ticket in the city.

The Common Council estimates raising the cost of tickets on certain violations could bring in an additional $700,000 in revenue.

The City of Syracuse is owed millions of dollars in unpaid parking tickets and that revenue is needed now during this pandemic.

The Common Council is also proposing an amnesty period from Sept. 8 through Sept. 24 which will allow people to pay their parking tickets at face value and not face any additional fines. The hope is that this amnesty will bring in somewhere between $500,000 and $1 million for the city.

A vote on these proposals will happen next week.

