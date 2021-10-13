City of Syracuse, Cornell program hosting webinar on preventing tick bites this fall

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced a tick bite prevention workshop this fall in partnership with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Onondaga County.

The workshop will be virtual, and aims to educate neighbors on reducing the likelihood of tick bites through prevention techniques such as personal protection, habitat management and more.

“Tick activity spikes in the fall, and with everyone outside enjoying the weather, viewing the foliage, and participating in all the other great fall activities, it is a good time to remind folks to be on the lookout for ticks and explain simple measures that can be taken to reduce the risk of getting bit by a tick,” said Cornell Cooperative Extension Urban Forestry and Natural Resources Educator Ryan Fawcett.

Neighbors can also learn about the different types of ticks that exist in Central New York, and the habitats they can mostly be found in. This workshop is a part of the City of Syracuse’s Tick and Deer Management Plan, which was approved in 2019.

The workshop goes from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 19 via Webex. For information about the webinar, contact Chris Abbott at the City of Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation & Youth Programs at 315-473-4330 ext. 3049.

Residents interested in joining can login here.