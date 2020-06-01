City of Syracuse curfew may be lifted today

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh tells NewsChannel 9’s Rob Hackford that the curfew imposed over the weekend will likely be lifted today.
Walsh says a joint decision with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is expected to be made later today after a discussion with law enforcement.
This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 9 and LocalSYR.com for updates.
