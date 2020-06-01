Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

City of Syracuse curfew may be lifted today

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
City of Syracuse Street_-1529880574727010898

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh tells NewsChannel 9’s Rob Hackford that the curfew imposed over the weekend will likely be lifted today.

Walsh says a joint decision with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is expected to be made later today after a discussion with law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 9 and LocalSYR.com for updates.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected