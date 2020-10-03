City of Syracuse extends outdoor dining on Walton Street throughout October

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on Friday that the weekend outdoor dining on Walton Street will continue throughout October.

Patrons have been able to take advantage of this opportunity and have their customers dine in and be socially distanced at the same time.

The weekend street closure for October will be modified, with the 100 block of Walton Street closing to traffic from Friday morning to Monday morning. The 200 block of Walton Street will close Friday morning through Saturday night.

The 200 block of Walton Street will reopen on Sunday morning.

