City of Syracuse extends State of Emergency; Mayor holds live briefing at 1 p.m.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh extended a Declaration of a State of Special Emergency Friday afternoon.

The original state of emergency was issued on May 30, after an outbreak of civil unrest due to the death of George Floyd.

While peaceful demonstrations have continued in Syracuse, demonstrations have escalated to violence in other parts of the nation.

The State of Special Emergency is in effect for 30 days, unless terminated earlier. The full declaration can be found below.

Mayor Walsh is expected to hold a briefing at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. You can watch it in the player above.