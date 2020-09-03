City of Syracuse extends Walton St. weekend dining through September

Posted:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse has extended the Walton Street dining through the end of September.

The spot in Armory Square has been closed to cars on the weekends to allow for on-street dining.

The city has used this as a way to boost traffic for restaurants and bars after COVID-19.

You can head over to the 100 and 200 blocks of Walton Street on Friday starting at 9 a.m. to participate. The street reopens to traffic on Monday mornings at 8 a.m.

