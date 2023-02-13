SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The city of Syracuse has filed a lawsuit against Green National, the owners of the Skyline Apartments on James Street, and several other properties in the city.

In court documents filed Friday, the city is asking a State Supreme Court judge to appoint a receiver to oversee the Green National properties, which include Skyline, Chestnut Crossing, The James and The Vincent Apartments to deal with ongoing problems ranging from security to repairs.

The city claims Green National failed to reinvest rents for everyday, ongoing maintenance. Instead, they have actively allowed the properties to fall into such disrepair that the properties are declared unfit for human living.

More recently, city code enforcement declared the Skyline Apartments unfit as tenants were without hot water for several days in below-freezing temperatures.

“Green Respondents continue to collect and pocket rents while the tenants are forced to live without heat or hot water and are faced with the possibility of being robbed, assaulted, raped or murdered for merely leaving their apartments.”

Two years ago, 93-year-old Connie Tuori was murdered in her Skyline apartment in 2021, also cited in the lawsuit. Victoria Afet, who was not living at Skyline, was charged with Tuori’s murder.

City lawyers are asking the State Supreme Court judge to fix building repairs and improve security at Skyline and its other properties.

A court-appointed receiver was also requested to have custody over Green National’s rent money to pay for those improvements. The city is also asking the judge to order Green National to pay $1 million to cover the cost of intervening repairs before March rents are due and received from tenants.

Green National has owned Skyline Apartments since December 2016. City lawyers believe the company has refused to maintain safe, clean and habitable living conditions for tenants.