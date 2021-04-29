City of Syracuse golf courses reopening in May

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse’s golf courses will tee off the season beginning in May.

The Department of Parks, Recreation & Youth Programs will open its two par-3 nine-hole courses at Burnet Park and Sunnycrest Park 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting. Burnet Park will open Saturday, May 1. Sunnycrest Park is scheduled to open Saturday, May 15.

Below are guidelines golfers should be aware of before they arrive:

Cash payments will not be accepted. Accepted payment methods are checks and credit/debit cards (Visa, Mastercard, and Discover). A non-refundable 2.75% credit card transaction fee will be applied.

The clubhouses and restrooms will be open to the public. Indoor seating will not be available.

Social distancing of six (6) feet apart is required for all golfers, not from the same household. A mask must be worn in the clubhouses at all times.

Pushcarts, golf clubs, and soccer ball rentals will be available.

Concessions will be available for purchase.

Advanced tee time registrations are not required but season membership passes for 2021 are available at Syracuse.recdesk.com. Season membership passes entitle members to unlimited green fees at both courses, depending on course availability. Season membership passes are available at the following rates:

Adults (ages 18 – 54) – $100

Juniors (ages 6 – 17) – $40

Seniors (age 55 and up) – $40

Non-city residents will be charged an additional $25 surcharge. Season memberships entitle members to unlimited green fees.

Golfers looking to do something special this Mother’s Day can bring their mother, grandmother or guardian on Sunday, May 9 to Burnet Park to golf for free with the purchase of one paid green fee. Daily green fees are as follows:

Adults (ages 18 – 54) – $6

Juniors (ages 6 – 17) – $3

Seniors (age 55 and up) – $3

Golf leagues, clinics, and tournaments will resume beginning June 7.

For questions regarding the City of Syracuse’s golf courses, leagues, or programming please contact Joe Burns at 315-473-4330.