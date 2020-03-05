City of Syracuse highlighting American Red Cross with ‘Red Cross Month’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is kicking off March as Red Cross Month.

This is a way to highlight all the crucial work our local chapter does and that includes much more than showing up at a fire or hosting a blood drive at a nearby library.

“It’s really letting people know what the American Red Cross does,” said Alan Turner II, the regional CEO at the American Red Cross. “Yes we collect blood, yes we respond to disasters… we work with our local men and women who serve in our Armed Forces.”

Turner also said the Red Cross trains people on how to perform CPR.

If you would like to get involved, the Red Cross is always looking for volunteers.

If you are short on time, you can raise money or donate blood to help out.