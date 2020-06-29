City of Syracuse holding virtual meeting on fireworks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Fireworks continue to be a frustrating issue for many in Central New York. Monday night, the City of Syracuse is helping people understand what’s legal and what breaks the law.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh will be addressing the firework issue Monday night and will be doing so through an online meeting, which you can watch, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The City of Syracuse Department of Neighborhood and Business Development will be meeting to share survey results and action being taken to prevent the illegal use of fireworks.

Though most of the calls have been in the city, this issue is not exclusive to Syracuse. It happening across the state and now the governor is trying to address it. New York State Police will be creating a fireworks enforcement detail to prevent illegal fireworks from coming into the state. Cuomo also said he would be providing local governments with more help.

“The primary supplier for New York State is the state of Pennsylvania. Not the state itself, but fireworks companies within the state of Pennsylvania. And we’re going to be focusing on that route for the transmission of the fireworks. We’ll also be helping local governments deal with this issue. But I need the local governments in this state to take it seriously. I know there’s a lot going on on a lot of levels, but this is illegal and it’s dangerous, so we have to stop it,” Cuomo said.

Click here to watch the virtual meeting.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Josh Martin on Twitter @JoshMartinNC9.