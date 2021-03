SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse sponsored a blood drive that was held on Thursday.

If you missed that one at City Hall, there will be another at Destiny USA on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The pandemic, combined with severe weather across the country, has challenged the nation’s blood supply. For every one pint of blood, three people in need can get a blood transfusion.