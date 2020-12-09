City of Syracuse hosting blood drive on Thursday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse will be holding a blood drive on Thursday, as the need for blood donations continues to rise during the pandemic.

The blood drive will be held in partnership with the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday at the City Hall Commons Atrium on East Washington Street. It’s open to employees and the greater community. 

Visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment, or call (800) 733-2767. Donors will also be entered to win an outdoor living experience prize, which could be a pizza oven, fire pit, or more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected