City of Syracuse hosting blood drive on Thursday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse will be holding a blood drive on Thursday, as the need for blood donations continues to rise during the pandemic.

The blood drive will be held in partnership with the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday at the City Hall Commons Atrium on East Washington Street. It’s open to employees and the greater community.

Visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment, or call (800) 733-2767. Donors will also be entered to win an outdoor living experience prize, which could be a pizza oven, fire pit, or more.