City of Syracuse introduces voluntary retirement program to mitigate losses from pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is introducing an Early Voluntary Retirement Program in an effort to mitigate its financial losses due to COVID-19.

On Friday during the city’s weekly community briefing, Mayor Ben Walsh said the city anticipates a savings of $3 million in 2020 and an additional $3 million in 2021 from the program.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left the City of Syracuse with a $25 million deficit.

The City of Syracuse has already taken proactive steps to recoup losses. At the beginning of June, 50 employees participated in a voluntary leave program which saved the city roughly $23,000 a week.

104 workers were placed on temporary unpaid leave back in May for a savings of nearly $500,000 for the year.

The City of Syracuse has also made the decision to only open a few of its pools for the summer.

The Early Voluntary Retirement Program will go to the Common Council for a vote in August.