City of Syracuse investing more federal dollars into job training for industries in high demand

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Finding a job in the middle of a major staffing shortage may seem like an easy task to some, but finding qualified workers is a different story.

“There’s a willingness to work, but there are barriers to those opportunities and there are often times skill gaps,” Dominic Robinson, Vice President of Economic Inclusion at CenterState CEO said.

These skill gaps are why the City of Syracuse is investing nearly one million dollars of leftover American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus money into job training programs.

CenterState CEO is spearheading the training programs and working with local educational institutions such as Le Moyne College, SUNY Onondaga Community College, and OCM BOCES to conduct the programs. Training will be available in a multitude of construction and tech jobs such as Commercial Drivers License programs, HVAC and electrical mechanic programs, and training for software and high tech positions.

“All of these jobs are jobs that start with living sustaining wages with career opportunities on the backend and where we have employers at the table, really invested in the process willing to hire,” Robinson said.

The training for these programs will help to address the immediate workforce needs like the school bus driver shortage, but it will also help to get workers ready for jobs down the road, like the I-81 Project.

“That’s a really critical initiative that we luckily have been able to launch just in time so there will be at least a relatively strong volume of workers ready when that project’s online,” Robinson said of the I-81 Project.

Robinson added that the focus for recruitment into these programs is on underrepresented communities and said stipends will be included for some programs to afford workers who are working other jobs to take time off and get trained.

These programs will start on a rolling basis between October and June and are available to City of Syracuse residents. The goal is to place everyone into jobs at the end of each program.

If you’re interested in applying to one of these programs you can visit CenterState CEO here.