SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The city of Syracuse is on the hunt for a new city flag, and are extending the redesign submission process out to you.

Members of the public are encouraged to submit designs to the Flag Redesign Committee, which can be done electronically at HERE.

Adapt CNY will be the ones accepting the design submissions from now until Friday, February 17, 2023.

If you cannot submit electronically, paper submission forms will be available at community centers, libraries and other civic spaces throughout the city.

The Committee will conduct a public input process, host community workshops, determine 3-5 finalists and ultimately recommend a final design to the Syracuse Common Council for consideration next summer.

There are five principles of a good flag design you will need to follow:

Keep It Simple. The flag should be so simple that a child can draw it from memory.

Use Meaningful Symbolism. The flag’s images, colors, or patterns should relate to what it symbolizes.

Use 2 or 3 Basic Colors. Limit the number of colors on the flag to three which contrast well and come from the standard color set.

No Lettering or Seals. Never use writing of any kind or an organization’s seal.

Be Distinctive or Be Related. Avoid duplicating other flags but use similarities to show connections.



This list was established by the North American Vexillological Association (NAVA).

Recently, other cities like Tulsa and Milwaukee, have chosen to redesign their flags as well.

“Earlier this year, Adapt CNY, a non-profit civic organization, convened interested community members and created the Syracuse Flag Committee to facilitate a citizen-led creation of a new city flag,” said Adapt CNY. “Adapt CNY has worked in coordination with the City of Syracuse and Common Councilor-at-Large Michael Greene. The Flag Committee met numerous times over the summer and early autumn in order to develop guidelines and the process for the flag redesign initiative.”

This committee was created following a call for nominations from the community in the Spring of 2022.

For more information, you can go onto the Syracuse Flag website or find them on Instagram.