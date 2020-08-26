City of Syracuse joins national ‘Ghost Gun’ lawsuit

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh joined mayors from across the country who are seeking to slow the proliferation of so-called ghost guns.

Ghost guns are homemade firearms that do not have a serial number which allows them to be traced and connected to crimes.

Wals is part of a group of mayors that has filed a lawsuit against the federal government. The lawsuit seeks to invalidate the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms interpretation of what defines a gun and halt the sale of untraceable ghost gun kits.

Onondaga County district attorney Bill Fitzpatrick says Miguel Russo used a ghost gun when he shot his six-year-old nephew. Russo was shot and killed by Syracuse police responding to that shooting on Fenton Street last December.

Walsh says “It’s a way in which people have been able to slip through the system, and we’re seeing life and death consequences on the streets of Syracuse and cities throughout the country.”

The mayor says 25 ghost guns have been taken off the streets of Syracuse since June, that’s a 30 percent increase over the same period last year.

