City of Syracuse kicks off Adopt-A-Block campaign

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mayor Ben Walsh and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon kicked off the “Adopt-a-Block” program this morning on Syracuse’s Southside.

“Adopt-a-Block”, in coordination with the Onondaga County Save the Rain Connect the Drops program, makes city beautification a year-long, citywide effort through volunteers.

Individuals, organizations, schools, and businesses register to take responsibility for at least two city blocks, committing to a monthly cleanup effort.

The program’s goal for 2020 is to get as many blocks as possible in Syracuse adopted by volunteers.

So far, more than 120 groups have signed up to host clean-ups on different sides of town year-round.

The City of Syracuse offers support to volunteers with email updates, educational workshops and more.

Their tips for building B-L-O-C-K success are:

• BUILD a team of volunteers from your workplace, organization, and neighborhood

• LEADERS will need to register their group to commit to cleaning their city blocks.

•ORGANIZE monthly cleanups. This also includes “on the spot” litter cleanup.

• CONNECT with the city after your cleanup to arrange trash pickups or request other needed city services by calling 315-448-CITY or visit cityline.syrgov.net.

• #KeepingCuseClean. Post to social media using the #KeepingCuseClean and brag about your neighborhood. Don’t forget to tag @Syracuse1848.

If you’d like to adopt a block, visit http://syrgov.net/cleanupcuse.aspx.