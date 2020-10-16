City of Syracuse launches new Syracuse Police reform web portal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced the launch of a web portal that tracks progress and gives updates on police reform efforts in the city.

The portal has the revised draft Use of Force policy, which is the most recent action included in the mayor’s Executive Order on Syracuse Police Reform.

The web portal shows an overview of commitments made by the city to address police reform. It also gives status updates on each initiative, as well as details on actions that have been completed.

It also gives a timeline of work by the city on police-community relations over the past two-and-a-half years.

Our team at City Hall and in the Syracuse Police Department work every day on strengthening police-community relations and increasing police accountability. The community has strong interest in what we are doing and what we have already done. The portal makes it easy to follow what is being done and how we are tracking toward our commitments to the community. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

A revised Body-Worn Camera policy was also posted on the website.