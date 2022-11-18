SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The city of Syracuse has been working with Onondaga County and New York State to develop the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP) and is hosting an open house.

The open house is scheduled for Wednesday, November 30, between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the Aloft Hotel Syracuse Inner Harbor on 310 W Kirkpatrick Street in Syracuse.

The city of Syracuse is inviting the public to the open house to provide their input and share their thoughts on the proposed projects related to the waterfront revitalization program.

The study area for the city’s effort includes the land in proximity to the southern portion of Onondaga Lake and Onondaga Creek.

This LWRP will support natural resource protection, enhance waterfront access, improve multi-modal connectivity options and provide economic revitalization opportunities for Onondaga lake and creek.

For more information about the project or to provide feedback, please visit The City of Syracuse Local Waterfront Revitalization Program’s website.