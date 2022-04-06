(WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is looking for residents to take part in community project where a software company assesses traffic and infrastructure of city roads.

The city would like the Department of Public Works to use a software program, which is mounted on top of vehicles, to scan various streets and city assets to view their condition. The city would like your input on the proposed project from April 6-20.

Only credentialed city staff would have access to the system through a web portal. Data company Cyclomedia will have vehicles with scanners to gather the information. The city says an algorithm will blur faces, license plates and other identifying information. The raw data is then deleted.

To submit a comment, residents can visit https://bit.ly/RightOfWaySyr.

Questions regarding the review of surveillance technology can be directed to http://bit.ly/syrsurveillancetech.